Height / Weight / Position: 6’2 / 220 lbs / WR

2022 Stats: 51 Receptions, 861 Yards, five Touchdowns

Pros

Great size at 6-foot2, 220 pounds. He has a pro-ready body that will help him compete with physical DBs.

Showed prowess as a blocker, not only against cornerbacks but also sliding into the box or in a three-point stance.

Hand placement and drive is very good while blocking, though he could add a little more “pop” at the point of attack.

Has solid YAC ability. His frame makes him a tough tackle for DBs, and he has shown the ability to make defenders miss.

Shows capability to make “wow” catches in both one-handed and contested situations.

Has the ability to play both as a slot receiver and on the boundary. He can step in to play multiple spots.

Shows physicality at the catch point. He was able to hold on to passes through contact or while being pestered by defensive backs.

Runs hitch routes particularly well. Mingo has an adequate route tree to play as a second boundary WR.

Cons

Would like to see more urgency on broken plays. He tends to stand in place as opposed to looking for space.

More physicality at the top of routes would heighten his ability to threaten the middle of the field. He tends to get pushed around at the midpoint of routes.

Runs solid routes, but scouts would like to see momentum carried better through transitions. Sometimes he can be late getting to a spot.

Lacks the general explosiveness to run elite routes. Oftentimes, DBs are able to stick with Mingo, which forces him into physical situations.

Summary

I would not count on Mingo to win with speed or quickness, but he does have moments in which he forces a breakdown in coverage or reels in a highlight-level catch. He is a weapon after the catch, can win 50/50 balls and improves the numbers game in the box. Mingo can also split outside to play on the boundary, as he excels when squaring up with DBs and has strong hands that allow him to make difficult catches through traffic. Generating separation is a concern at the next level, but that is slightly mitigated by his ability to win 50/50 balls.

Mingo is a utility player who likely will not be your chain mover on third downs, but he adds an interesting element to the receiving room that can give offensive coordinators some creative playmaking opportunities.

Expectations/Grade

Mingo will be best utilized as a WR3 in a run-first offense that will maximize his intimidating frame as a blocker and as a weapon after the catch. NFL secondaries are getting smaller by the season, so adding a muscled-up giant to the WR core is a good way to leverage the trend.

San Francisco is likely his best home, as they need perimeter blocking from their WRs and like using the quick game to get playmakers the ball. Mingo is far from a Deebo Samuel-level ball carrier, but he would be a valuable slot receiver with his ability to get dirty in the box. San Francisco holds three picks at the end of the third round, so I would expect that to be the range he goes off the board.