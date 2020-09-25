Illustration by Katherine Butler.

Ole Miss football kicks off the 2020 season against the Florida Gators this year, but with no Walk of Champions, no tailgating and 25% limited capacity, fans and students are bound to the rules and regulations set by the university for safety precautions.

Here’s a list of guidelines students need to know for game days:

Stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans will have assigned gates and instructions on their tickets.

Fans and students must wear a face-covering and practice social distancing at all times while in the stadium. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue.

The clear bag policy remains the same.

All students must sit in the student section — the north end zone (N1-N10) — due to social distancing guidelines.

Student tickets for the opening game against the Florida Gators went on sale Monday, Sept. 21, and tickets for the rest of the season will be available on a weekly basis, going on sale every Monday before each home game. Only 2,200 student tickets will be available each home game. Tickets will only be available digitally and will be sent via mobile delivery then added to a person’s Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Students can park at the Jackson Avenue Center (JAC) on a first-come, first-serve basis, where a shuttle will bring students to and from campus on gameday.

Last month, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order that prohibits tailgating and other game day activities, which means no Walk of Champions — the longheld tradition where the Ole Miss football team walks through the bricked pavement in the Grove toward Vaught-Hemingway surrounded by Ole Miss fans.

All points of sale for concessions in the stadium will use a cashless transaction system. Concession stands are required to provide grab-and-go meals and will also offer in-seat delivery. No water fountains will be available for use; it is recommended that fans bring one unopened water bottle.

In addition, as established last year, beer will be available.

The Ole Miss Student Union will be closed to the public on game-days.

Ole Miss against Florida will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.