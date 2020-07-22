As fall sports seasons approach, the Southeastern Conference is still trying to answer the question on everyone’s mind: will the SEC get a fall football season? All 14 athletic directors met with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and others in Birmingham last Monday to discuss the future of fall sports.

A full SEC fall football schedule is still a possibility, according to Sankey. However, a spring season and conference-only season are also up for consideration.

“We look toward the end of the month as a check-in point. That is not an absolute date but certainly, one that is really important,” Sankey told SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “For us, we go into August with people returning to campus which will be another learning experience for us all. We know we are going to have to make a decision, so I look towards late in the month as a check-in point at least, and soon thereafter we will have to make a decision.”

On July 14, the SEC postponed the start of all volleyball, soccer and cross country competitions until at least August 31. The conference-only schedules from the ACC, Big Ten, and PAC-12 conferences influenced the decision. All Ivy and Patriot Leagues officially canceled their fall sports seasons as well.

After a unanimous vote, SEC leadership also announced that universities will honor all scholarships to student-athletes who decide not to participate in intercollegiate sports this fall because of health concerns. The promise also states that student-athletes will still be in good standing with their team.

This wait-and-see policy has all SEC teams and fans anxious as they wait for the upcoming news, but SEC leadership says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 and ensure safety and well-being for their student-athletes.