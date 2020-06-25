The fall semester will not continue after Thanksgiving, according to an email sent to the university community.

“The modified calendar reflects the university’s efforts to mitigate the potential impact of COVID-19 during the late fall months,” the email said.

The last day of classes will be Nov. 17, and final exams will be administered on Nov. 18–20 and Nov. 23–24. The first day of classes has not changed and will still be Aug. 24.

Administrative offices will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 7, which will be the only day off during the fall semester.

At the time of publication, there has not been a change to spring semester, which will begin on Jan. 19, 2021.