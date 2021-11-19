Before you take a sigh of relief about COVID-19 cases going down, put a mask on: The flagship is blue with the flu.

“Compared to last year, when everyone was wearing masks and distancing, we’re seeing our first real flu season in two years,” Will Brigtsen, a pharmacist at Walmart, said. “I’ve seen an astronomical increase within the last week.”

This tracks with this week’s UM COVID-19 Weekly Digest email: “On campus, University Health Services is seeing a spike in patients with flu-like symptoms. While flu activity remains low nationally, an increase of influenza A(H3N2) viruses has been detected in recent weeks.”

Students are experiencing fever, fatigue, body aches and respiratory and gastrointestinal discomfort.

Senior chemistry major Caroline Hodge started feeling bad on Monday and tested positive for the flu on Tuesday morning. She said she moved out of her sorority house to avoid affecting anyone else and has spent most of her time resting.

“I have the energy of a snail and a bad cough, and I had a pretty high fever for three days,” Hodge said. “I’ve been really lucky and all my professors have extended my due dates, so I haven’t had to stress about school, which is very nice.”

Professors have been witnessing and experiencing the effects themselves.

“I have had students in all of my classes contract the flu this week and last. Many went to a doctor and a few had long waits getting in to be seen,” journalism professor Michael Fagans said.

Sociology professor James Thomas had a similar experience.

“I’ve had some two dozen students email me this week to tell me they’re sick, think they’re sick or are trying to see a doctor but can’t because everywhere is completely booked up with others who are also sick,” Thomas said.

In fact, the wait time indicator on the Oxford Urgent Care website showed a shocking seven hour and 45 minute wait on Wednesday afternoon.

Brigtsen said the community should see a steep drop-off in cases during Thanksgiving break, but “if the student goes home they should take precautions when seeing their families because the chance for spread is significant.”

Brigtsen recommends drinking plenty of water, getting lots of rest and keeping stress levels low to keep your immune system healthy.

“I know finals are coming up,” he said, “so please get your flu shot. Some Vitamin C, zinc and echinacea won’t hurt if going home for the holidays.”

Dr. Terri Teague with Mississippi Care, an urgent care clinic on South Lamar, said this is typical for a flu season, although the uptick was sharp.

“My first flu patient was Monday morning at 8, and I haven’t stopped seeing them since,” Teague said. She worries that the misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine could turn people away from the flu shot. “People really need to know that it’s our best form of protection. And, stay home if you’re sick.”

Flu shots are available at the University Health Center on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are free with most insurance plans.