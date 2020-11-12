Senior football players Royce Newman and Kenny Yeboah were issued invitations to participate in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, Ole Miss Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Newman and Yeboah have proved that they are key players for the Rebels’ explosive offense this season. Newman, who was part of the 2016 recruiting class, saw limited playing time in his first three years on the team and never started during that time period.

Last year, he broke his way into the starting line-up at left guard, where he was impressive in his pass blocking, only allowing one sack in 416 pass blocks. After the senior bowl, Newman will prepare for the NFL draft.

In contrast to Newman, Yeboah is a newcomer in his first and only year on the team. Yeboah transferred to the university this year to join the football team and has quickly become a fan favorite.

The 6’4, 240-pound tight end has hauled in 22 catches for 470 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season. Head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense has been the perfect fit for Yeboah as he continues to get better and raise more eyebrows before the end of the season.

The Rebels will host the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 6:30 pm on Saturday.