Workers at the Roundtable talk as they wait for customers to arrive. Many businesses are receiving far less business than a year ago because of fear of the coronavirus. Photo by Billy Schuerman.

The fall season usually draws in Ole Miss football fans from all around the country every year to enjoy one of the greatest college football experiences in the South. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to impact the United States, uncertainty surrounds the question of how one of the South’s most beloved college football towns will handle limited attendance numbers, a major loss in revenue and the possible devastation of locally owned businesses.

As of now, the Ole Miss football season is set to kick off on Sept. 26. Still, the number of cases among student-athletes is growing, with the university reporting 15 positive cases among athletes and one staff member during the week that students returned to campus.

The city of Oxford is already bracing for impact as students have officially made their way back to campus. What is not so easy to brace for, is the financial loss that local businesses will face and have been facing since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Small college towns like Oxford are going to be hurt significantly during the football season, regardless of whether it is played,” Joshua Hendrickson, associate professor of economics, said. “The governor has already signed an executive order that limits stadium capacity to 25%.”

Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order on Thursday stating tailgating is prohibited across the state, leading to a possibly significant impact on Oxford’s economy if no Grove tailgating were to happen in the fall.

According to Visit Oxford, the overall financial impact of no football season could result in a $70 million loss. Ticket sales alone bring in $30 to 35 million in revenue.

“We are on so many people’s bucket lists,” Visit Oxford executive director Kinney Ferris said. “Honestly, one of the worst pieces of news would be the SEC pulling out just because the impact is so great. It’s also the publicity and people wanting to get the experience.”

Local businesses located on the Square and scattered throughout Oxford started facing financial burdens at the beginning of the pandemic, but owners don’t think the toll is over quite yet.

Erica Barragan, owner of Bim-Bam Burger and Wings, said her business relies heavily on football, basketball and baseball seasons to provide security when students have gone home during the winter and summer months.

“70% of my business revolves around football season,” Barragan said. “We depend really on that football season to carry us through.”

Barragan also said she thinks that Oxford would lose a lot of restaurants if football season were postponed to spring. Since the start of the pandemic, Soulshine Pizza, Fill-Up With Billups, Track 61, and Cups have closed for good.

“I think a lot of restaurants are going to go out of business,” she said. “I think that the people on the Square are already on the verge of going out of business.”

Terry Warren, owner of Rebel Rags, emphasized the importance of having students present in the community for business. Last year, the University of Mississippi enrolled 19,421 students during the fall 2019-2020 semester, and there are not yet any official numbers on how many students will have in-person classes for the fall semester.

“Students not only bring students in, but you know, they all have mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandmothers and family members,” Warren said. “Most of them visit here and see their children and/or grandchildren, and that also creates business.”

Almost all of Rebel Rags’s inventory is sports-related, and Warren said he has already suffered an “enormous loss” because of the store’s close ties to students and sports. All merchandise is ordered a year in advance, but the store has had to undergo many delays and cancellations.

Barragan said she understands that people’s livelihoods are on the line, and hers is no exception. She works a 70-hour week and knows of several other local business owners doing the same because of their inability to pay more workers.

“I just feel like football season is essential for Oxford; it’s a college town,” Barragan said. “We just have too many people that depend on it.”