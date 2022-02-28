On Thursday, the Gertrude C. Ford Center hosted the University of Mississippi’s annual Black History Month concert.

The annual, free-to-the-public concert, which has been hosted since 2005, featured a wide-array of talented musical acts, all performing under the banner of this year’s theme: “Sow and Reap the Fruits of Positive Diversity.” The concert also marked the 60th anniversary of the university’s famous racial integration.

Following an introduction by Nancy Maria Balach, Chair to the Department of Music, the audience remained standing, joyously singing along to the tune of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson and John Rosamond Johnson, with Andy Tray Steward on vocals and Rev. XaKylan Johnson on piano.

This rapturous energy remained afloat throughout the two-hour showcase, as guest artist Kendrick Williams took stage.

Williams, the famed baritone singer, has amassed a great reputation in the music industry, particularly for his generosity, founding The FORTE music scholarship and providing financial aid to students entering college pursuing a degree in voice, which you can read about on his website.

This generosity extends to many special musical appearances, including his part in Thursday’s concert, performing three songs alongside pianist Adrienne Park. Each one garnered an even greater response than the previous, with the audience rhythmically clapping along to every word.

Williams was then followed by the Ole Miss African Drum & Dance Ensemble. The ensemble, directed by the university’s own George W.K. Dor, — who also produced the entire concert — performed several types of African music and dance, including the Borborbor and Gota, a Southern Anlo Ewe Social Dance.

They concluded their section of the concert with a performance of “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself,” a wonderfully uplifting number that transitioned beautifully into intermission.

Following intermission, Norris Allen Edney, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion, provided words of wisdom on the topic of diversity, serving as the dramatic centerpiece for the showcase.

“Music is how we get to know each other,” said Edney, “as we move ever closer to a world that honors our humanity.”

To further honor the humanity and artistry of black culture, the University of Mississippi Steel Orchestra, directed by Ricky Burkhead, performed three songs, including iconic hits such as “Jump in the Lane” by Rafael De Leon and “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn.

To conclude, the UM Gospel Choir, featuring guest director Darius Woodard, sent the crowd back onto their feet, clapping-along to the likes gospel hits such as “For the Rest of my Life” and “The Blood Still Works.”

Between these rollicking numbers, George W.K. Dor offered an expression of gratitude, thanking the performers and audience for their active participation, not only within the concert, but within the grand scheme of celebrating black music and culture.

The annual Black History Month concert leaves an enduring legacy; a legacy that Dor believes will live on for generations, and the incredibly enthusiastic response from the audience would certainly attest to that.