The Ford Center will host award-winning actress Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye and her one woman show, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Aimbaye is an award winning actress, including an Audelco for Best Solo Performance in 2002. The performance is a part of the Ford Center’s Artist series and is sponsored by The Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement and The Center for the Study of Southern Culture.

This is Aimabye’s first time performing in Oxford, and she has expressed her excitement about exposing her story to students, through her performance as well as the workshop that happened today.

“What is very exciting is that I’m extending my script, a few pages of my scripts of any theatrical theater actress that may be interested in performing the play,” Aimabaye said.

The two roles are for a Black woman and a white man, playing Fannie Lou Hamer and John Brown respectively. The role of John Brown was written by Norman Marshall, who is a friend of Aimbaye’s, and allowed her to extend a section of his script as well.

“(The students) And they will get paid, and if (they) want to take (the show) on the road, and you know, you know, perform the play,” Aimbaye said.

She has extended her script to two students to continue her work while she continues her own career Off-Broadway. There will also be a documentary set to come about Aimbaye’s work the past twenty years.

“We’re currently in negotiations for an off-broadway production,” Aimbaye said.

“The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” has won awards through the Atlanta Black Theatre for Best Actor, Play and Producer in 2015 as well as National Black Theatre Festival for four Sold-Out Performances in 2017. She said that her performance has not changed until the pandemic, where she had to take out a part of her performance.

“Unfortunately, I have to take out a part of the show where I invite people to stand and hold hands,” Aimabye said “With COVID I can’t do that.”

Aimbaye has taken the story all over the country, and has even been invited to perform for Congressman Bennie Thompson. However, her favorite performance was in Mound Bayou, a city along the Mississippi River that was founded in the 1860s as a safe haven from segregation.

“The town where I was invited to perform, it was incredible. I had such an incredible time,” Aimabye said.

This performance was originally scheduled last year, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic. Many organizers of the event, including Afton Thomas, the Center for the Study of Southern Culture’s Senior Director of Programming, are very excited for the performance to take place.

“Be prepared to be moved inside and maybe even physically swaying,” Thomas said. “Who knows there’s singing involved.”

The performance will take place on what would have been Lou Hamer’s 104th birthday. The day for the event was open, and Thomas found the date fitting.

“(Choosing the date) was intentional, like that date was available. And we’re like, ‘hello!’” Thomas said.

Thomas encourages all faculty and students, not just Southern Studies faculty and students, to come to the show.

“My hope for us all matches students, with the students and faculty and staff is to walk away seeing how you can add to this conversation,” Thomas said.

As a part of Aimbaye’s show, she also always has a voter registration drive, which is in line with Hamer’s message of encouraging African Americans to vote during the Civil Rights Movement. The Mississippi Roses will be hosting the voting drive at the performance tomorrow.

“But wherever you live, get registered to vote. Your vote is your voice. And I think that is a huge takeaway for the evening, too,” Thomas said on the voting drive offered at the performance.

Thomas and The Ford Center also worked with the Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement to bring Aimbaye to campus. Director Norris “E.J.” Edney said that all of the partners for the event and said they were wonderful to work with, and he’s glad that the Center was able to be a part of the event.

“(They are all) excellent partners. They tell a story well…(The CSSC) tells the story of our history and gives people the opportunity to learn about themselves in the context of that history (and has always been a great) partner for us,” Edney said.

Edney said he looks forward to the two events, and hopes that students will come and learn more about the Civil Rights figure and what she stood for.

“I’m very excited to hope that as many people, you know, take up, come and join us and learn more about life and the legacy of (Hamer),” Edney said. “I think there’s a lot of good energy around it. I’m really excited to see you to learn more myself.”