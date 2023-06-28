As the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts closes out its historic 20th anniversary season, the Oxford institution will hold its own production of Meredith Willson’s classic musical, “The Music Man.”

The performances, set for June 30 and July 1, mark another historic leap for the center.

“There hasn’t been a summer musical on campus since the Oxford Shakespeare Festival finished its 10th season in 2013,” Julia Aubrey, director of the Ford Center, said. “I thought it was time to bring it back and make it a community engagement project for 2023.”

Both Aubrey and the show’s cast and crew describe “The Music Man” as the ideal vehicle for the Ford Center re-engaging with the community theater scene.

The 1957 musical is considered one of the Golden Age Broadway musicals, winning six Tony Awards in its heyday — a heyday that hasn’t let up as community theaters large and small across the world have performed the rousing musical thousands of times.

The musical was also adapted into a film in 1962, nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The family-friendly production, sponsored by Nancye B. Starnes, follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and forming a band, despite his lack of musical knowledge. Once his seemingly surefire plan to become rich is foiled, he begins to fall for Marian Paroo, the town librarian, where romantic and comedic antics ensue.

Ole Miss alumni Joe Jackson and Alice-Anne Light portray Harold and Marian, respectively. They both expressed their excitement to not only perform this weekend, but also to return to their alma mater.

“This experience has been very special for many reasons,” Jackson said. “I am back at my alma mater teaching dance and choreographing musical theater. … I have the opportunity to work with Rene Pulliam (choreographer), who was my mentor, as well as John Davenport (director), who was a dear friend in the class above me.”

Light cited Marian as one of her “bucket list roles,” expressing equal enthusiasm to return to the Ford Center stage.

In addition to alumni, the wide-ranging cast includes many Oxford community members and current University of Mississippi students, who auditioned in March.

“I am so honored to be working on a project of this scale,” sophomore theatre arts major Gavin Lane said. “Seeing alumni, current students, local performers and Ford Center staff coming together to make this happen is truly magical.”

Director John Davenport and choreographer Rene Pulliam are the main creative engines behind the scenes, currently working to put the final touches on the show as they head into their live performances this weekend.

“This cast and creative team are some of the most talented and dedicated artists I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Light said. “We have truly created something special for the community of Oxford and you won’t want to miss it.”

Performances of “The Music Man” will take place Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1. Tickets are available on the Ford Center website.