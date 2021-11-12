Former Ole Miss student Madison Dubiski was one of the nine victims who lost their lives at, or because of, the Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, Nov. 5, in Houston, Texas.

Dubiski was 23 years-old when she was killed in the mass chaos that broke out at rapper Travis Scott’s music festival. She was attending the festival with her younger brother, Ty, when she was separated from him and pulled into the crowd.

Approximately 50,000 people rushed toward the stage during the concert. Those who were there say people were passing out and getting trampled as a result of the overcrowded venue. Along with the nine lives claimed, the event left hundreds of attendees injured. Dubiski was the eighth victim identified.

“We were very saddened to hear about Madison,” Lisa G. Stone, strategic communications director for the University of Mississippi, said. “It is always tremendously difficult to lose a young person so prematurely and tragically. The university extends its deepest sympathies to her loved ones.”

Stone confirmed that Dubiski was not a graduate of Ole Miss, but attended during the 2016-2017 academic year.

Scott reportedly continued the concert for 30 minutes after the chaos began. In response to the tragedy, he has offered to pay for the victim’s funerals.