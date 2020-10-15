Former Ole Miss football player Dallas Smith turned himself in to the Oxford Police Department on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13 for an alleged armed robbery that took place in the early hours of that morning at Highland Square apartments.

Smith, a sophomore general studies major from Brandon who was listed on the 2019 Ole Miss football roster, is one of four men who OPD arrested for the robbery. Smith is not listed on the 2020 roster.

OPD officers were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way for a disturbance. Upon hearing cries for help from the residents, the officers entered the residence.

There were four armed individuals in the residence, who immediately fled. OPD had set up a perimeter outside of the residence, and the officers apprehended and arrested three of the four suspects.

In a statement released around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, OPD identified Smith as the fourth suspect and said there was an active arrest warrant for him on the charge of armed robbery.

With the statement, OPD tweeted a photo of Smith that one Twitter user said appeared to be an edited picture of him in his Ole Miss football uniform.

https://twitter.com/joshmcclurg2/status/1316099377090490369?s=20

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.