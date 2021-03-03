In an Associated Student Body election with only two contested races, Autumn Fortenberry, a junior public policy leadership major, won the judicial chair election with 66.89% of the vote, and junior biology and science education major Alex Mabry won the treasurer election with 65.96% of the vote.

Fortenberry said she felt overwhelmed with the amount of support she had throughout her campaign, and she is excited to continue the work that was started this year, specifically in harm reduction related to DUIs and overdoses.

“I was being honest when I wrote all those things about my platform, and I’m so excited to make those things a reality,” Fortenberry said. “It’s gonna be a big year. I’m excited. (There is) a lot of fun (and) a lot of energy here.”

Mabry was not able to be reached before publication.

Morgan Atkins, a junior public policy leadership major, ran unopposed to become the first female ASB president in eight years and seventh female ASB president in UM history.

“Honestly, it’s surreal to think about this being a reality. This is something that my team and I have worked toward for so long, and I know we are so excited to be able to serve the student body,” Atkins said. “As the next ASB president, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to bring a new set of perspectives to the table. There are so many things that students need addressed, and I’m thrilled to advocate for them.”

Richard Springer, a junior mathematics major, ran unopposed for vice president. Springer said his goal during his time as vice president is to help students care about how they are represented on campus.

“That starts with getting them familiar with how ASB voices their opinions, but it also means learning what ASB can be doing better for them. Those things can only begin to take shape when the student body trusts ASB, and transparency is the key to that trust,” Springer said. “It won’t happen in a year, but starting that process is something I’m passionate about.”

Katelin Hayward, who has served as the 2020-2021 secretary, ran unopposed for her second term. Hayward said that she is excited to serve and advocate for students for another year.

“I have loved serving this university and meeting the needs of the students, and I look forward to working alongside the new exec as we navigate the transition and the first fully in-person semester in a year,” Hayward said.

Filling the sixth and final executive ASB position is junior public policy leadership major Grace Dragna. She was the sole candidate for attorney general, and Dragna said she’s excited to start fulfilling the duties of the attorney general.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the Department of Justice on revising the ASB Code and Constitution and making campus elections more engaging and accessible,” Dragna said.

The 2021-2022 ASB senators were also announced tonight. The full list of elected senators can be found on the ASB website.