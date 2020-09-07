Health guidelines issued by the university and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life’s #MaskUpFSL campaign did not stop fraternity members from hosting several in-person bid day events without following mask and social distancing guidelines.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mississippian, members of Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, Sigma Pi, Delta Psi and Phi Kappa Psi gathered in large groups in front of their respective houses. The university’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) released guidelines in August outlining virtual recruitment, which state that there is “zero tolerance for any social gatherings violating university and Oxford policies…”

Oxford has jumped to #4 in the country with the greatest number of cases per capita in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times.

Members of Delta Psi fraternity pose in front of their house on Bid Day. Campus guidelines require students to remain six feet apart and to wear masks.

In one of the photos, there are close to 50 members packed in front of the Sigma Pi house, but only around 10 are seen wearing masks on their faces. Many others have them gripped in hand or have no mask at all.

Though bid day is normally when thousands of students and their families visit campus, this year was the first in which the entire recruitment process was officially moved online. Many sororities celebrated virtually with Zoom parties, and new members even received virtual bid cards via email.

Members of Sigma Pi fraternity gather in front of their chapter’s house. Out of the close to 50 members pictured, only around 10 are wearing masks.

This comes weeks after the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life promoted its #MaskUPFSL campaign to encourage Greek and non-Greek students alike to follow UM’s health guidelines.

These guidelines include hosting no gatherings, allowing no photos in front of Greek houses, wearing masks and abiding by all Oxford-issued rulings on social distancing rules.

In June, fraternity recruitment parties were connected with clusters in Lafayette County. At the time, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that these types of gatherings violated mandates.

“We do think they’re at the front end or a mid sort of section of a significant outbreak,” Dobbs said at a press conference in June. “What we’ve identified so far is that it seems to be related to community transmission and social gatherings.”

New members and active members of Phi Kappa Psi visit with each other on the chapter’s front porch.

Since then, at least four Greek houses, including Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Phi, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Alpha Tau Omega have had to issue house-wide quarantines, some of which have now ended.

Currently, there are 309 confirmed active cases at the university, and there are 26 active campus outbreaks.

Members of Kappa Alpha fraternity pose in front of their house.

A university spokesperson and Arthur Doctor, the director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.