<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5350.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team arrive at the Walk of Champions in the Grove. Following an extensive weather delay, the Rebels defeated Tulane Green Wave 61-21. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5368.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Fans cheer as the Ole Miss football team arrives in the Grove. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5367.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss football players wave to fans as the team proceeds down the Walk of Champions. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5416.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A young fan cheers as the Ole Miss football team walks past. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5775.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A fan shouts into the rain. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5586.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A group of young fans waits in the stands for the weather delay to expire. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5640.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss students wave pom-poms and cheer. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5740.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Two students in inflatable shark costumes wave from the student section. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5701.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0749.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders catches a pass from quarterback Matt Corral for a touchdown. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0433.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy evades a tackle by Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5884.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Matt Corral strides into the endzone for a touchdown. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5887.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Matt Corral smiles toward the sidelines after scoring a touchdown. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0196.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry tackles Tulane running back Cameron Carroll. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0114.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner spots an opening in the Tulane defensive line. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSC5782.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A cheerleader and two Rebelettes venture onto the field, as rain continues to fall. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0860.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders reactions after failing to catch a pass due to pass interference by Tulane. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0309.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss defensive back Tylan Knight tackles a Tulane ball carrier. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0472-2.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner looks for an opening in the Tulane defensive line. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0904.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss linebacker Momo Sanogo gets a tap on the helmet from a teammate after making a play. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>