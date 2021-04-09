<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0012.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Students place their orders and wait for food next to the Taylor Grocery food truck. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9133.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>While students await orders, workers inside the Taylor Grocery food truck hurriedly prepare their food. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9981.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Behind a row of brightly colored soda's one of the Wiggly's food truck workers waits to take orders. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9207.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Paper copies of the Taylor Grocery menu hang from clothes pins. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9167.jpg 1101w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Long lines formed into the grove at the Food Truck Festival on Thursday April 8. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9161.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Wiggly's food truck also offered a variety of colorful Jarritos sodas. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_0052.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Workers in the Jake's Craft BBQ and five other food truck prepared hundreds of orders at the Food Truck Festival on April 8. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9950.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A student takes a sip of an orange Jarritos soda while waiting for her order beside the Wiggly's food truck. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9964.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Wiggly's food truck offered a variety of burritos and drinks. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9940.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Students enjoy smoothie bowls from the Blenz Bowls smoothie bowl truck. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9900.jpg 1451w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Some students waited for over an hour to order and receive their food due to the long lines. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9948.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A patron at the Blenz Bowls truck picks up their smoothie bowl. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9152.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Students place orders at the Taylor Grocery food truck. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9189.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Many students met up with their friends in the Grove to enjoy the warm, sunny weather. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9980.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A worker at the Wiggly's food truck hands off a bright pink soda to a customer. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_9215.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Six food trucks and the Oxsicles popsicle stand set up alongside the grove. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>