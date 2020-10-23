While homecoming looks dramatically different this year because of COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions, the winners of the fall personality elections put on by the Associated Student Body are appreciating this year’s experience for what it is.

Prior to winning their elections, homecoming king Deterrian Jones and homecoming queen Lucy Williams were acquaintances at best. Through the homecoming experience, though, they have become good friends.

“It took us like three days to become best friends,” Jones said. “We have been basically inseparable since.”