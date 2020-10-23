While homecoming looks dramatically different this year because of COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions, the winners of the fall personality elections put on by the Associated Student Body are appreciating this year’s experience for what it is.
Prior to winning their elections, homecoming king Deterrian Jones and homecoming queen Lucy Williams were acquaintances at best. Through the homecoming experience, though, they have become good friends.
“It took us like three days to become best friends,” Jones said. “We have been basically inseparable since.”
“Rounding out the Homecoming Court is Mr. Ole Miss Cade Slaughter, Miss Ole Miss Lilli Gordon, freshman maid Ruthie Jenkins, sophomore maid Emison Geiger, junior maid Tallulah Jones and senior maid Bella Garofolo.
Campus favorites, who are also voted on in the fall personality elections and celebrated during Homecoming Week, are Courtney Zeidner, Olivia Stokes, Olivia Fox, Avery Sadler, Shelby D’Amico, Austin Newcomb, Land Teller, Mister Clemmones, Kam’ron Bracey and Manuel Franco