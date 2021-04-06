<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2232.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Finn Reynolds prepares to serve in a singles match against Alabama. Ole Miss fell 3-4 in their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Sunday April 4. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-1024x864.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-1024x864.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-300x253.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-768x648.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-1536x1296.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-750x633.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544-1140x962.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2544.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="864" \/><figcaption>Jan Soren Hain receives the ball during the last set of his match. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1568.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Tim Sandkaulen celebrates after winning a long set. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1733.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Brady Draheim follows through on his return shot. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2206.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A basket of tennis balls awaits use in Ole Miss's matchup against Alabama. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-1366x2048.jpg 1366w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-1140x1710.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2155-scaled.jpg 1707w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Tim Sandkaulen serves in a match against Alabama. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2122.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Nikola Slavic prepares to return a forehand shot. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2073.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Jan Soren Hain receives an opponent's serve. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1966.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Tim Sandkaulen heads to court 6 to watch teammate Jan Soren Hain's match. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2327.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Finn Reynolds jumps to reach an opponent's return. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC1711.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Simon Junk reaches to return a shot. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC2202.jpg 1133w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Jan Soren Hain rests between sets. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>