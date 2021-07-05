<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5793.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A crew completes the final stages of setting up their hot air balloon for the evening Balloon Glow event. The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest ran from July 1-3 and included a competition flight, balloon chase bike ride, evening runs, live music, and fireworks. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5036.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Bikers begin the morning of July 3, the final day of the festival, early at 7 a.m. with the 30 mile balloon chase bike ride starting in the parking lot of the Canton Multipurpose Center. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF4971.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A biker makes her way through the parking lot of the Canton Multipurpose center to the starting line for the ballon chase bike ride. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5045.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Despite wet conditions not ideal for landing, one daring balloon pilot took off in the early morning on Saturday, July 3. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5075.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A group of four bikers approaches the 5 mile point of the balloon chase bike ride. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5070.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A biker stops for a water break at the 5 mile point of the balloon chase bike ride. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5087.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>One biker's black shoes and patriotic socks contrast with those of his companions. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5099.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A biker gratefully accepts a cup of water from a volunteer. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5179.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A group of three bikers speeds past the final water stop during the final 5 miles of the balloon chase bike ride. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5207.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A lone biker continues steadily on his way to the finish line during the July 3 morning bike ride. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5780.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Families watch as the hot air balloon crews set up throughout a field across from the Canton Multipurpose Center. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5364.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A young girl accepts a high five from a spectator as she crosses the finish line in the Kid's Fun Run on the evening of July 3. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5506.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A competitor in the 4 mile run approaches the end of her first lap. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5604.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Jamaican triathlete Jassette Bromfield completed the 4 mile evening run in first place with a time of 25 minutes and 26 seconds. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5615.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A boy accepts a medal after completing the 4 mile run on the evening of July 3. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5619.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A dog receives a refreshing splash of water from his owner after completing the 2 mile run. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5663.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Crew members begin setting up a red, white, and blue hot air balloon. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5461.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Three children enjoy slices of pizza as the hot air balloon crews begin to set up across the field. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5468.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A balloon shaped decoration hangs from the corner of a food tent. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5804.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption> A young girl attempts to block the bubbles blown at her by a friend. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5797-1.jpg 853w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A hot air balloon pilot prepares to lift off in front of a brightly colored food stand. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/DSCF5456.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Families enjoy music, food, and the warm evening weather on the final evening of Canton Tourism's Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>