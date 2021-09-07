<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8750.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Ole Miss football team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8801.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A group of fans cheers as the arrival of the Ole Miss football team is announced. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8817.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Fans cheer as the Ole Miss football team walks past the Home Depot Backyard tailgating area. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822-682x1024.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8822.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A sea of fans in powder blue enters Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937-682x1024.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_5937.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>The Ole Miss football team warms up before kickoff. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8845.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Ole Miss football team congregates on the field following warmup. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8884.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Ole Miss Rebel marching band performs before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF8949.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The Ole Miss Rebel color guard performs with the band. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9665.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo evades a tackle by a Louisville defender. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9557.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese tackles Louisville wide receiver Josh Johnson. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9675.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. receives a hand off from quarterback Matt Corral in the red zone. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9447.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss defensive lineman Quentin Bivens trips up Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9140.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral hands the ball off. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9401.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>An Ole Miss offensive lineman comes face to face with a Louisville linebacker. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9119.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Jahcour Pearson evades a tackle from a Louisville defender. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9664.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond celebrates after catching a touchdown pass. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776-682x1024.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9776.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass through the hands of Louisville inside linebacker Dorian Jones. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9628.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>An Ole Miss cheerleader urges fans to cheer for the Rebel defense. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9427.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry Jr. and defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale tackle a Louisville ball carrier. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9779.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy darts toward the endzone. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9366.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral attempts to rush for a first down. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6004.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss fans cheer as the end of the fourth quarter approaches with the Rebels in the lead. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-1024x682.jpg" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF9793.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders holds the Chick-fil-A kickoff game trophy. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>