<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6113.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Helmets and gloves rest on the sideline before that start of the game. In \n the home opener, Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay 54-17. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6122.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The Ole Miss football team enters Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to warm up. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6136.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Several Ole Miss linemen jog into the endzone during warmups. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6144.jpg 853w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Kyndrich Breedlove takes a break from drills at the 13 yardline. The 13 yardline was painted black for Saturday's game in remembrance of the 13 U.S. troops killed during the final days of the war in Afghanistan. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0679.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>An Ole Miss lineman takes a drink of gatorade between drills. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/IMG_6173.jpg 853w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Marine Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Roberts asks the crowd the all important question, "Are. You. Ready!"<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0723.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Navy veteran Generald Wilson sings the national anthem. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0730.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Marine Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Roberts hypes up the crowd. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0823.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss defensive back Tysheem Johnson assists another defensive lineman on a tackle. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0949.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy catches a pass from quarterback Matt Corral. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1076.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle fights Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray for the ball. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF0973.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy evades one tackle from an Austin Peay defender and prepares to cut past another. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="576" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1108-576x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1108-576x1024.jpg 576w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1108-169x300.jpg 169w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1108.jpg 720w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo charges toward the endzone. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1305.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A member of the Ole Miss color guard performs during the halftime show. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="576" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-1024x576.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1312.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Navy ROTC cadets stand in the endzone during the halftime show honoring service members. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1368.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones tackles an Austin Peay ball carrier. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1532.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee evades a tackle from an Austin Peay defender for a first down. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1024" height="682" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-1024x682.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1648.jpg 1280w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Students in the Ole Miss student section react, as the fourth quarter draws to a close with the Rebels handily in the lead. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="682" height="1024" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696-682x1024.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/DSCF1696.jpg 853w" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Fireworks ignite over Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>