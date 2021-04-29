<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5216.jpg 1800w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Ava Tillman pitches in the final game of the series against Auburn. The Rebels took the series against the Tigers 2-1, winning the first two games but dropping the last on April 25. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5087-2.jpg 1500w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Autumn Gillespie lunges from the batter's box following a successful bunt. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5207.jpg 1800w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>No. 9 Paige Smith bats in the last game of the series against Auburn on Sunday, April 25. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5118-2.jpg 1500w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Second baseman Blaise Biringer tosses the ball to first baseman Sydney Gutierrez to tag out an Auburn runner. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5213.jpg 1800w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Jessica Puk watches from on deck as teammate Autumn Gillespie bats. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5334-2.jpg 1000w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Kelsha Loftin and Kacey Hvitved tap gloves as the Rebels go up to bat. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5203.jpg 1800w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>No. 24 Autumn Gillespie scopes out Auburn's pitcher as she waits to step up to the plate. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/IMG_5300-2.jpg 1500w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Ava Tillmann pitches against Auburn, as first baseman Sydney Gutierrez prepares to field a hit. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/DSC5192.jpg 1800w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>No. 11 Tate Whitley smiles as she awaits her turn at bat. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>