<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4880.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>R & B singer Effie Burt captured the audience with a variety of blues and jazz tunes during the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour in the Grove on June 27. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4678.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A large crowd turned out for the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour live show in The Grove on June 27. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4757.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Author Melissa Ginsberg reads an excerpt from her new book, The House Uptown. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4919.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Two women dance as Effie Burt performs. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4874.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Evening light reflects off of the trombone backing Effie Burt's performance. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4806.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Two boys fight for control of a soccer ball. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4648.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Damein Wash of Damein Wash and the Venture Fourths performs the solo portion of a barber shop quartet number. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4692.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A row of bicycles is illuminated by a ray of sunlight. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4865.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A trumpet player provides music for Effie Burt's performance. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4656.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A woman shields her eyes from the bright evening sun. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4672.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A young boy races down a path through the grove on his scooter. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4727.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>The House Uptown is a literary thriller written by Melissa Ginsberg. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4641.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Acapella group Damein Wash and the Venture Fourths was one of two musical acts to perform during the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4891.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour held a large captive audience in the Grove on June 27. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/DSCF4858.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Effie Burt belts a long note during her set on the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>