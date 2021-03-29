<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9726.jpg 1951w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Torrence Tuberville competes in the men's long jump at the Ole Miss Class on March 27. The weekend marked the first time in two years that Ole Miss has hosted a track meet. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-2048x1366.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9899-copy-1140x760.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Sara Van Aken competes in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-768x1151.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-1025x1536.jpg 1025w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-1366x2048.jpg 1366w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-750x1124.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553-1140x1709.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9553.jpg 1401w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Allen Gordon competes in the men's high jump. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-750x501.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912-1140x761.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9912.jpg 1999w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Kieshonna Brooks took first place in the women's 100-meter hurtles. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-2048x1367.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9077-1140x761.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Joseph Benedetto chalks up before the hammer throw event. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-768x1153.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-1365x2048.jpg 1365w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-750x1126.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857-1140x1711.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9857.jpg 1480w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Remy Guertel competes in the women's pole vault competition. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-2048x1367.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9884-1140x761.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Whit Dennis competes for the men's track team. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-1366x2048.jpg 1366w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653-1140x1710.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9653.jpg 1401w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Jalani Davis competes in the women's shot put. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-2048x1367.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-750x501.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9073-1140x761.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>A competitor attempts to hide from the blazing sun at the men's hammer throw event on Friday, March 26. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-2048x1367.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9537-1140x761.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>A volunteer adjusts the high jump bar. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-1024x683.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9541-1140x760.jpg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Sara Van Aken competes in the women's high jump. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712-1140x1710.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9712.jpg 1351w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Allen Gordon sprints down the run-up to the men's long jump. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9947.jpg 1700w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Orianna Shaw finishes first in the second section of the women's 400-meters. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-683x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-768x1151.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-1025x1536.jpg 1025w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-1366x2048.jpg 1366w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-750x1124.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576-1140x1709.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/DSC9576.jpg 1451w" alt="" width="683" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Samara McConnell smiles after she completed a vault in the women's pole vault competition. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-768x1153.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-1023x1536.jpg 1023w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-750x1126.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091-1140x1711.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/IMG_9091.jpg 1249w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Spectators and staff at the Ole Miss classic got creative to protect themselves from the heat. Photo by Hannah Grace Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>