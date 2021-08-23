<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9716-copy.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Potential New Members, lead by recruitment counselors, do the wave as they wait to receive their bids. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4887.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Recruitment counselors cheer onstage while they wait to reveal their sororities. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4903.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Alpha Omicron Pi recruitment counselors reveal their sorority affiliation. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4951.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Recruitment counselors from the Tri Delta sorority dance and chant on the stage in the Grove. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4984.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A Phi Mu recruitment counselor cheers on the stage in the Grove. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF4977.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A Kappa Kappa Gamma recruitment counselor waves to the crowd in the Grove. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5032.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Three friends hug after opening their sorority bids. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5042.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A new member receives a wrist band identifying her sorority. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9787-copy.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>After receiving their bids, the new members run past the student union to the houses on Rebel Drive. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5082.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Lauren Phillips holds her bid from Delta Gamma. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5138.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A new member of Phi Mu is welcomed by her bid day buddy. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9928-copy.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>An active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority runs down Rebel Drive. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5124.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A new member of Tri Delta hugs one of her new sisters. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5176.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A new member of the Phi Mu sorority dons a t-shirt with the help of her bid day buddy. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5310.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A new Tri Delta member cheers on sorority row. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5262.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority looks for her bid day buddy. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5066.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Delta Gamma rush chair Ellie Buell shouts as the new members run down sorority row. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5330.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>New members, members, and parents swarm outside the Tri Delta house. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9902-copy.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority directs her sisters as the new members arrive. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5466.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Kappa Delta sorority sisters hold up their hand signs. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5386.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>A sign reading "Lifeguard on DDDuty" hangs from the Tri Delta house. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9881-copy.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Chi Omega sorority sisters welcome the new members. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5456.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>A member of the Kappa Delta sorority shouts from the sorority house balcony as the new members run home. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy-682x1024.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/IMG_9836-copy.jpg 853w" alt="" width="682" height="1024" \/><figcaption>Alpha Omicron Pi sorority sisters hold up signs for their bid day buddies. Photo by Jess Cooley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5350.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>New Tri Delta member Xenia Minton holds up the Tri Delta hand sign with Elaine Young. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-1024x682.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/DSCF5490.jpg 1280w" alt="" width="1024" height="682" \/><figcaption>Kappa Delta sisters chant and cheer outside of their sorority house. Photo by HG Biggs.<\/figcaption><\/figure>