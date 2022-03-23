High gas prices in Oxford have created financial hardships for some residents and sparked frequent complaints toward gas station owners and employees.

“I have started riding the bus,” University of Mississippi sophomore communications science and disorders major Logan Hatten said. Logan explained that the higher price of gas combined with the inconvenient commuter parking has made taking the Oxford University Transportation buses a better option for her recently.

As gas prices continue to increase globally, the average price of gas in Oxford has jumped from $3.20 per gallon to $3.90 per gallon in just one month, according to the American Automobile Association. While the price varies based on location and day, this has not been a welcome phenomenon among drivers or gas station owners.

“There has been a lot of up and down,” said Double Quick Gas Station manager Kiara Roberson. “Last week (gas) was $4.00, this week it’s down twenty cents. Everyone rushed in at one time to get gas, which was hard to manage.”

Although the prices are increasing at the pump, she said the price from the distributors has not necessarily changed proportionately. Roberson said that they typically base the price of their gas on community competition, not the price per gallon they pay.

Ray Rupani, owner of the Chevron station located on the Square famous for its chicken on a stick, said that the price increases have led to significant complaints.

“When people come inside to pay instead of at the pump, we have noticed they complain a lot more than usual about the price of gas,” Rupani said. “But that is what we have to price it at that day, so there is really nothing we can do.”

Rupani’s Chevron has some of the highest-priced gas in the area, going for $4.19 a gallon on March 22. Rupani said they price their fuel based on the community and the price that their customers will spend.

“We like to stay competitive but also keep it at what our customers will be willing to pay,” he said.

Several gas station employees agreed that customers have directed more complaints toward them in recent weeks.

“When people come to me to complain about the prices, my response is usually ‘the whole world is going up (in flames), so I’m not sure what they want me to do about it,’” said Anthony Wheeler, an associate at the “Oats N Honey” gas station on Anderson Road. “It has fluctuated some, but it has been a steady uphill climb.”

Oxford resident John Aaron Cantrell said that the increase in prices affects how he drives.

“It costs more to fill up my truck now than it did two years ago, and it has limited how often and when I choose to drive,” Cantrell said.

Holly Boyed, a local mother of three, has felt similar effects due to the financial strain the gas price increase puts on her family.

“I drive a Suburban, and it’s now over $100 to fill my vehicle up,” Boyed said. “I am driving from Oxford to Holly Springs several times throughout the week, and it’s ridiculous how much I spend on gas per week.”

Boyed now feels like she has to allocate more money to gas and transportation costs that she would normally put towards other responsibilities, such as family activities.

“I honestly just never imagined spending this much money on gas…I have a lot of other expenses that are priorities within my family to take care of, and I never thought that gas would have to be an expense that’s almost equivalent to my child’s travel baseball fees,” she said.

HG Biggs contributed reporting.