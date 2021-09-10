The first home football game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 against Austin Peay. There are a few safety tips to remember for tailgating and while in the stadium.

The Grove and the Circle close at 6:30 p.m. on Friday nights prior to home football games and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up. All tent spaces are on a first come basis unless sponsored by the university. On game days, all traffic on University Avenue and Grove Loop will be stopped three hours before the game or depending on crowd size, to be determined by the police. These streets will be open to all fans starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays for pickups and drop offs.

Now that Vaught-Hemingway is expected to be back at full capacity, here is a refresher of the guidelines to enjoy Rebel Football. The stadium gates will open up two hours before kickoff for fans that want to arrive early.

Throwing items on the field, abusive language and entering team areas or the playing field is prohibited. Drinking under the age of 21 in the stadium is illegal and valid ID must be presented.

Any weapons, artificial noisemakers, outside food or beverage are prohibited from stadium use. If you want to bring bags into the stadium then it must meet the SEC clear bag policy. For more information on the rules in Vaught-Hemingway or the Grove, go to http://olemissgameday.com/football/.