The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum.

Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from Columbia, Miss., edged out a close win for Mr. Ole Miss against competitor Robert Allen, taking 51% of the vote.

“I’m just thankful. A lot of people’s thoughts, prayers and efforts have gone into this, and I got a lot of people to thank. It’s all because of them, it’s not because of me,” Foxworth said.

Robbins, an Oxford native and biomedical engineering major, won against her competitor, Kelly Li, for Miss Ole Miss with 65.68% of the vote.

“I’m really excited. I’m kind of speechless right now. It’s been a really fun process. I’ve loved getting to meet a lot of different people on campus that I didn’t know before. I’m just really excited and thankful,” Robbins said.

Eliza Peters, a journalism and writing and rhetoric major, was elected homecoming queen, winning against her competitor, Tiana Baldwin, with 52.6% of the vote.

“I’m at a loss for words. This community means so much to me. The people that are here have embraced me as a kid from Chicago and have just loved me and let me be my best,” Peters said.

The 2022-2023 Homecoming and Fall Personality Elections broke school records, with a total of 81 candidates competing for 18 positions.

One of those 81 candidates, Miss Ole Miss candidate Jenna Cripe, was disqualified on Tuesday night for campaign violations. Prior to being disqualified, Cripe was in second place with 31.99% of the vote. Disqualification cost Cripe her place in the runoff elections.