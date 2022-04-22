After three years, the Double Decker Arts Festival is back in Oxford with Brett Young headlining on Friday and The Revivalists headlining on Saturday.

Brett Young is an American country pop singer-songwriter with a special connection to Oxford. Originally from Orange County, California, Young was a pitcher for the University of Mississippi baseball team before starting his music career in 2007.

Since then, Young has released several hits and reached over five billion streams worldwide. His music style is a mix of west coast and southern sound which has been dubbed calliville style. Young’s signature style has gained him nominations for awards such as ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. In 2018, Young was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

The same year Brett Young started his music career, the American rock band, The Revivalists, formed in New Orleans. The band consists of eight members: guitarist and lead vocalist David Shaw, steel guitarist Ed Williams, guitarist Zack Feinberg, saxophonist Rob Ingraham, bassist George Gekas, drummer Andrew Campanelli, percussionist and drummer Paulet “PJ” Howard and Michael Girardot on the keyboard and trumpet.

Their 2016 single, “Wish I Knew You,” took off to become a platinum-selling single, set Alternative Radio’s record for the most single-week spins ever and spent nine weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs.

Since then, the band has racked up numerous other accolades. The band has performed on several TV shows including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!” They were also nominated for the Billboard Music Award, iHeartRadio Music Awards and named Billboard’s Top New Rock Artist in 2017.

I would not say that I am a country music fan, but I really enjoyed some of Brett Young’s songs. Young’s top song, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” soulfully and smoothly describes Young’s struggle to convey his feelings to his partner. His style is different from the typical country singer. He doesn’t overdo the ‘loveliness’ of the song and overall it was very easy to listen and bop your head to.

With a good mix of country twang and catchy beats, Young’s other songs have a similar vibe. Other songs to look out for this weekend include “Ticket to L.A.,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” “Catch” and “Lady.”

Listening to The Revivalists was very familiar and comforting. I am a huge fan of Head & the Heart as well as Young the Giant. If you like those bands, you will like The Revivalists.

Their top song, “Wish I Knew You,” was very catchy. Once again, I found myself bopping my head and singing along.

The Revivalist’s other songs include a mix of upbeat and slow styles. The use of several different instruments including the trumpet, saxophone and guitars complement the singing well and add an element of fun to the songs. Other top songs by The Revivalists are “Soulfight,” “Keep Going,” “It Was A Sin,” “Change” and “All My Friends.”

Both artists are very easy to listen to, so even those who are unfamiliar with their music will still be able to enjoy these concerts. I anticipate that audiences during both concerts will be belting songs while swaying side to side.

Brett Young will perform at 9:15 p.m. on April 22 and The Revivalists will perform at 8:30 p.m. on April 23.