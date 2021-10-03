Oxford citizens young and old gathered on the RSVP Plaza steps next to City Hall on a rainy Saturday morning to bring awareness to women’s reproductive rights in light of the recent decision to hear Mississippi’s abortion challenge in the U.S Supreme Court.

Men and women held signs that said, “There will always be abortions, Make us safe,” “My body, my choice” and “Ruth sent us.” The gathering consisted of music and a guest singer, a yoga session, chants and several guest speakers.

Among the speakers was Jennifer Mizenko who led the audience to chant with phrases such as “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate.” Mizenko then proceeded to tell her own abortion story — stating that the negative stigma around abortion comes from people viewing them as murderers.

“I believe one of the problems around keeping abortion safe and legal is that a culture of shame and blame exists around it,” she said. “And women who have had to make this choice are fearful to speak up. They’re afraid they’ll be called a whore, or even worse, a murderer. But there are many women that you know who have had to face that difficult choice. And I am one of them. As a frightened, immature 20-year-old, I made this choice.”

Mizenko, unlike many other women in America, had the privilege of receiving a safe abortion that didn’t require her to travel to a different state. And according to Guttmacher.org, an overturning of Roe v. Wade would increase traveling and ultimately prevent 93,500 to 143,500 individuals each year from accessing abortion care.

“As we support each other, let’s put out the fire of shame and blame and allow women to live freely in this messy world with creativity, power and passion,” Mizenko said. “Stand up. Do not be silenced.”

Among the audience were roughly 40-50 men, women, students and even children. When asked why he attended the gathering on Saturday, retired clinical psychologist Marty Fino said it’s because men need to be supporters of women’s reproductive rights too.

“I feel that women’s rights have been under attack for a number of years,” he said as held up his homemade sign. “I believe that men need to support women’s rights. You know, they are half the problem in terms of women’s pregnancies. That’s why I’m here.”

Guest speaker Forrest Jenkins spoke on the abusive tactics some men conduct in order to control their partner’s bodies. She stated examples of violence by mentioning Ally Kostial, a University of Mississippi student who was shot multiple times by Brandon Theesfeld in July 2019. The district attorney’s office revealed that Kostial was likely to be pregnant at the time of her murder. Theesfeld pleaded guilty and received life in prison on Aug. 27, 2021.

“Now it’s actually so important to do things like this that are like affirming everybody together,” Jenkins said after the gathering. “And not necessarily a fight, like it is a fight but we don’t win by all deciding who we oppose. We win by actually deciding who will win and what side we’re on.”

The U.S Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Dec. 1.