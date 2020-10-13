Police are urging Oxford residents to lock their doors after responding to two home invasion calls early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Oxford Police Department (OPD) said in a statement that officers were dispatched for a male inside a residence at the 2700 block of South Lamar Blvd. at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“While searching for the suspect, officers were made aware of a similar incident involving a male actively inside a residence near the first caller,” the statement said.

Tyler Murphy, 19, of Ridgeland, was apprehended by officers after a short on-foot pursuit Sunday morning. He was charged with two counts of burglary-home invasion and is currently being held without bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending a hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Murphy invaded at least one residence at The Cottages at Hooper Hollow, which is predominantly occupied by college-aged women. Doorbell camera footage captured Murphy entering one residence; he wore no clothing but a face mask and socks.

Henley Property Management, which owns Hooper Hollow, addressed the incidents via email to residents. They said there have been no reported injuries.

“The report is of ‘home invasions’ targeting unlocked units,” the email said. “There have been no reports of breaking and entering units, strictly entering unlocked units.”

According to the email, OPD confiscated a number of items from Murphy that were presumably stolen from the apartments.

“If you or your guests were occupying an unlocked unit and if you or your guests have anything missing from your unit or automobiles, the Police Department is insisting that we urge our residents to contact them immediately,” the email from Henley Property Management said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.