Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61.

Steve Robertson, who covers Mississippi State athletics for 247Sports, reported that Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday morning.

The school later said that Leach suffered complications from a heart issue and was in critical condition.

On Monday, Robertson reported that UMMC had “transitioned into comfort care measures” for Leach. Comfort care measures are when the doctor tries to make the patient’s last few hours as comfortable and peaceful as possible and to essentially let nature take its course.

Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech 10 seasons (2000-2009) where he broke out as one of the nation’s top head coaches with an 84-43 record during his time with the Red Raiders. In 2008, he was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

In 2012, Leach had his eyes on the Pac-12 and sailed off to Washington State where he was the Cougars’ head coach for eight seasons (2012-2019). Leach had a 55-47 record with Washington State and was a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2015 and 2018).

After his time in the Pac-12, Leach headed south to the SEC where he became the head coach for Mississippi State. In his three seasons (2020-2022) with the Bulldogs, Leach amassed a 19-17 record. His last victory, a win against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Egg Bowl, is something that Mississippi State fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

Before, Leach was 0-2 in the rivalry game against a familiar face in Ole Miss’ head coach, Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin and Leach had gotten to know each other well over the years. Not only did they coach against each other in the SEC, but also in the Pac-12 when Kiffin was the head coach for the University of Southern California from 2010-2013.

“It’s crazy to think just a couple weeks ago, hugging him and watching him walk off as a winner and would’ve never thought it was his last game,” Kiffin said in Tuesday’s press conference.

Kiffin posted a statement about Leach’s passing on Twitter and the impact he created on so many people.

“I truly loved Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives, going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him,” Kiffin said. “I’m grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is. I know God is welcoming the pirate home now.”

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as the interim head coach.