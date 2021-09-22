Ian Pigg and Madison Gordon have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss on Tuesday, in an announcement at the Student Union Ballroom. The homecoming king and queen elections are heading into a runoff on Thursday as a result of no candidates receiving at least 50% of the vote.

With the second highest voter turnout in University of Mississippi history, 6,146 students voted in the homecoming elections this year, according to ASB attorney general Grace Dragna.

“People were really engaged,” she said. “I think it was a really exciting election.”

Gordon, a senior public policy leadership major on the pre-medical track, said she’s ready to get to work as Miss Ole Miss.

“I can’t even really put it into words. Overwhelmed, I would say, in the best way possible,” she said.

Pigg, a senior public policy leadership major, said it feels amazing to win and be named Mr. Ole Miss.

“After a week of campaigning, it’s a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” he said. “It feels awesome just to know that the majority of the university identifies with what I’m trying to do.”

Of the five students on the ballot for homecoming queen, Brianna Berry and Bradford Stewart received the two highest percentage of votes and will be proceeding in the runoff on Thursday.

“I kind of feel like I’m dreaming a little bit,” Stewart said. “I’m so excited and I’m just so thankful for all the support that I’ve gotten these past couple weeks.”

Berry received 23.03% of votes and Stewart received 22.6% of votes. Berry said she’s beyond excited and honored to be a part of the runoffs.

“My plans are to continue to work with my amazing team to help spread what this university does best, and that is helping students become their “Berry” best version of themselves,” Berry said.

Kenzee Blount, a senior general business major and Jay Lee, a senior social work major, were the only two students on the ballot for homecoming king.

The vote was close, with Blount receiving 47.97% of the vote and Lee receiving 45.81% of the vote. As neither candidate was able to receive 50% of the vote, the candidates will face each other again on Thursday.

“Not gonna lie, I’m feeling a little defeated, but I’m also super pumped, 47% of people that voted decided that they wanted me to be their king,” Blount said. “I want to bounce off that…and come back stronger on Thursday.”

Lee was unable to be reached before publication.

Hailey Hagemann was elected as senior maid, Mary Patton Murphy was elected as junior maid, Laura Logan Flowers was elected as sophomore maid and Mary Calloway Rodgers as freshman maid to round out the rest of the homecoming court.

Beau Broussard, Cameron Evans, Jacob Knight, Caleb Bloodworth and Darian Dotson were elected the male campus favorites. Sally Adcock, Grace Walsh, Maggie Smith, Lindsey Nosef and Channing Bridges were elected the female campus favorites.

Runoff elections for homecoming king and queen will occur this Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be accessed through MyOleMiss.