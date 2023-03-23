Isabella Scalia is a woman in STEM. She spends her time at the University of Mississippi studying two areas — mechanical engineering and Chinese.

Before the Madison native found her home at Ole Miss, she promoted her creative ideas to her family in a household “Shark Tank”-style pitch.

“When I was younger, I used to watch a lot of ‘Shark Tank,’ and my parents asked me if I was on ‘Shark Tank,’ what I would present. I ended up coming up with a blueprint, explaining my product to them and being like ‘this is what I would do,’” Scalia said.

Her invention was a new style of trash can that would keep her pet dogs from knocking over the garbage. It would hold a volcanic shape and ideally slide across the floor when the dogs leaned against it.

“I ended up building it with my neighbor. He showed me how to deal with all the metal and build the framework,” Scalia said. “When I was deciding what I wanted to go into, I thought of that moment, building it and how much fun I had.”

Although grateful for the experience, Scalia believes it is a rarity for, not just her, but most women to have those engineering opportunities while growing up. Because of this, Scalia fears she may suffer from a tradition-fueled disadvantage, as opposed to her male peers.

“A lot of guys get to learn about cars growing up or fix things with their fathers. As a woman, you don’t get that. And those kinds of skills — those practical skills — are really helpful when it comes to engineering,” Scalia said.

Despite the gender-specific obstacles, Scalia extends gratitude to her male peers and the university for creating an environment where she feels like she is treated as an equal in her field.

“At the University of Mississippi, we’re very blessed to have male peers that take us seriously and don’t underestimate us,” Scalia, a sophomore, said. “I’m grateful that I have male peers who respect me and want me to do good things, and I’m grateful to the university for creating that environment.”

Though relieved she studies in supportive surroundings, Scalia cites the women who do not feel the need to alter their personalities as those who inspire her the most within STEM regions. She feels that women with all brands of character should be able to present themselves in their true fashion, without judgment.

Though Scalia is studying both mechanical engineering and Chinese, she represents the engineering school in the role of ambassador.

Scalia started her time as an engineering ambassador in fall 2022, and the position has been a positive, yet time-consuming expansion of her experience at UM. Responsibilities for Scalia include volunteering at the engineering school, tabling at events, participating in questionnaire panels and, ultimately, helping to inform incoming students about the UM engineering school.

After she graduates, Scalia wants to combine her majors in a job that would incorporate her collegiate-learned knowledge on mechanical engineering and Chinese studies.

Scalia offers words of encouragement for prospective students, as she believes that though the work is difficult, it leaves much to celebrate.

“Engineering is hard; people will lie to you and say it’s not, but it is very hard. It’s also very rewarding,” Scalia said. “We study the really difficult coursework. We sit through it, because when you actually do it, it’s amazing to see what you can do.”

Editor’s Note: Isabella Scalia is a former news writer for The DM.