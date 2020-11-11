The Ole Miss golf team finished big in the last round on Tuesday, placing fifth. Sophomore Jackson Suber led the team with the highest finish overall at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

“Suber has been close to winning over the past couple of seasons, so it was great to see him finally breakthrough,” head coach Chris Malloy said. “There is nobody that has more confidence and higher expectations for him than me. I believe this will be the first of many wins for Jackson.”

Suber didn’t let the early rounds stop him from making a comeback to claim the victor of the tournament alongside Mississippi State’s Ford Glegg. The 2020 Ping Southeast All-Region golfer carded his season low of -67 on Sunday, but that didn’t get to him as he followed up with successes over the next couple of days.

On Monday, Suber matched his career best at 65 (-5) and finished it up Tuesday with a 66 (-4) helping the team move up overall.

The rest of the team showed the same amount of determination and perseverance by playing the best round of the day with a 6-under 274 putting the Rebels at 6-under at (279-281-274—834), earning them the fifth place seed.

Sophomore Sarut Vongchaisit carded his lowest score of the season, matching Suber’s 66, while sophomore Brett Schell stayed consistent all week after shooting 72 all three rounds, tying for 44th next to teammate Veeti Mahonen.

“I am extremely proud of this group for the way that they have played over the past two tournaments,” Malloy said. “We have not had our best stuff as a group over this three-tournament stretch, but they never gave up. They could have easily packed it in and felt sorry for themselves, but instead, they finished off our fall season with the lowest round of the day. That says a lot about who this group is, and there is no doubt that this is a sign of great things to come this spring.”