Per annual tradition, the incoming freshman class gathered in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Tuesday night for the UM Fall Convocation, where they heard words of wisdom and encouragement from faculty and leadership, as well as from this year’s keynote speaker, critically acclaimed author John Green.

“This convocation marks the beginning of a new journey. One that will be more rewarding, challenging, and exciting,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel E. Wilkin as he provided an academic address to the class of 2026.

While the class of 2026 remains unique, as the largest incoming class in the University of Mississippi’s 174-year history, the lessons they took away remain timeless.

“You’re going to create incredible memories that will form friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce in his charge to the class before introducing the evening’s keynote speaker.

Green, most known for novels such as “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns,” took the stage in honor of his latest work: this year’s university Common Read selection, “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet.”

At the onset of each academic year, first-year students are given a copy of a book to read that will subsequently be discussed in some first-year courses and extracurricular activities. This is called the “Common Reading Experience,” a university initiative that aims to create an academic community through communal reading.

“The Anthropocene Reviewed” is a series of essays and observations on the human experience and another critically acclaimed work from one of America’s most indelible literary minds.

Green came armed with his typical sardonic and charming humor, while providing unique anecdotes about his relationship with Ole Miss.

Green was welcomed to the Oxford Conference for the Book in 2005 for his debut novel, “Looking for Alaska,” beginning a wondrous career full of insight, even beyond the world of literature.

Green implored students from all walks of life and all academic majors to consider how extraordinary the world around us can truly be.

“Everything is interesting if you pay attention. Whatever we pour our soul into is interesting,” Green said.

This central question is what drives “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” as Green examines many everyday objects, people, places and events that seemingly have no connection, with items ranging from “Diet Dr. Pepper” to “Staphylococcus aureus”. Green argues these seemingly innocuous things are the very basis of what makes us interesting, as well as what makes us fundamentally human.

“What is love except a mutual generosity of attention?” said Green.

In the same manner Green has shifted his attention to everyday items through “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” he encourages students to do the same, with the true work occurring between one another.

“The work of your life will be to care and to be cared for,” Green said, exiting the podium with a rapturous response from the audience.

The ceremony concluded with a central focus on Ole Miss as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Charlotte Fant Pegues reminded the audience of how far we have come, tying the valuable lessons learned into the 60th Anniversary of Integration, celebrating the life and achievements of James Meredith.

Associated Student Body President Lila Osman concluded the ceremony with The University Creed, kicking off the start of a great school year.