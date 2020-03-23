Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu will get another shot in the NFL after a brief, but impressive stint in the XFL.

Ta’amu signed a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, as confirmed by agent Kenny Zuckerman on Twitter.

Ta’amu won the starting position for the St. Louis BattleHawks over former Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald at the start of the season and impressed in the XFL’s abbreviated return. He quickly established himself as one of the top signal callers in the league while leading his team to an unexpected 3-2 record before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pearl City, Hawaii native threw for 1,050 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games with the BattleHawks. He also lead all quarterbacks in rushing with 217 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

Ta’amu spent last preseason with Texans after going undrafted, but was cut before the beginning of the regular season. He’s the second high-profile XFL quarterback, behind Houston Roughnecks passer P.J. Walker, to be signed on the first day XFL players can join NFL clubs.

The quarterback enjoyed 19 appearances in two seasons at Ole Miss, totaling 5,600 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ta’amu will work under the starting gunslinger Patrick Mahomes and veteran Chad Henne in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.