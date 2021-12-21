The Lambda Pi chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity has been suspended until Jan. 1, 2025. The decision comes from a violation of the university’s hazing policy.

The decision was reached by the University Judicial Council after hazing violations in the spring 2020 semester. The Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct, based on the hearing’s outcome, suspended all operations of the fraternity, according to UM Strategic Communications Director Lisa Stone.

The victim of Kappa Alpha Psi’s hazing, who has requested to remain anonymous, condemns the behavior of the chapter. Though the fraternity has been suspended for a hazing incident in spring 2020, the victim has alleged that the fraternity hazed him multiple times, stretching as far back as spring 2019.

“Hazing is illegal in Mississippi and many other states. It’s illegal because it can lead to serious harm, injury and sometimes death. It also promotes a system of bullying and oppressiveness that leaves lasting damage to one’s self worth,” he said.

One of many who seek membership into Kappa Alpha Psi every year, the victim wants to see the Lambda Pi chapter held accountable and put a stop to the cycle of hazing that occurs in fraternities.

“I would like the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi to be accountable for their part of the injuries that I sustained while trying to seek membership in this organization. They failed to protect against this type of activity — they even encouraged it and that is not something that I would like passed down for those behind me,” he said. “I want to shed a spotlight on hazing because it severely harmed not only me, but I know for a fact others also.”

In addition to the things described above, the victim saw his grades impacted negatively as a result of the hazing incident.

“It’s also caused a decline in my grades, which is kind of ironic because that’s the complete opposite of what they look for in membership,” he said.

The victim felt he was met with indifference from the organization, the UM National Panhellenic Chapter and the Fraternity and Sorority Life offices when attempting to and after reporting the hazing.

“Once I did report the situation, both the organization, NPHC and FSL offices did not show any concern to the matter. The only time the chapter tried to show concern was the day of the hearing when they tried to grant me membership because they ‘did not want to get in trouble,’” he said. “I declined because bribery is not an attribute of an organization that I want to be a part of and it’s not okay.”

The university maintains that the matter was investigated fully and reviewed promptly.

“The university will not tolerate hazing or any behavior that places the health and safety of our students at risk,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent Marsh told The Daily Mississippian. “We take hazing allegations very seriously, investigate them fully and determine appropriate action. The matter was reviewed promptly and in accordance with university policy.”

The suspension of the fraternity is the latest in what has been a slew of hazing violations and misconduct in the UM fraternity and sorority life community. Just six weeks ago, the Gamma Iota Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was suspended until May 2025 for hazing violations.

“While our FSL community has been successful on numerous fronts, this has been a difficult six months with multiple hazing violations or other serious misconduct,” said Marsh in an email to FSL members.

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is a historically African American fraternity and, prior to suspension, was one of five black Greek letter organizations hosted by the UM NPHC. Three sororities and one fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, remain.

“I hope that our entire fraternity and sorority community can use this as an opportunity for learning and growth,” concluded Marsh’s email. “If the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated chooses to return to the University of Mississippi in the future, I trust it will pursue its noble qualities of companionship, discretion, excellence, fraternal commitment, leadership, responsibility and wisdom.”