An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the altercation occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue in downtown Oxford.

Some speculated that a frying pan seen in the video was used to strike the victim. According to the police report, however, the victim was “struck one time with a fist and fell to the ground, hitting his head.”

Windfield Swetman, president of the Delta Xi Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, confirmed to The Daily Mississippian that the victim is a member of Kappa Sigma and that Tyler Wright has no association with the fraternity.

Following the assault, the victim’s roommate took him to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Officers interviewed witnesses, the victim and the suspect and collected video recordings taken by onlookers.

According to the police report, the victim signed an affidavit on Sept. 23 against Wright, 20, of Coldwater, Miss., for simple assault. On Sept. 25, patrol officers located, arrested and delivered Wright to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was issued a $487 bond by an Oxford Municipal Court Judge and released from jail.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent A. Marsh ordered the immediate interim suspension of the Delta Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. The order stated that “all activities are suspended, including, but not limited to, the following: all new membership activities, chapter meetings, and hosting, sponsoring, or facilitating philanthropic events and social activities.”

When asked on Oct. 4 about the assault on the Kappa Sigma member, UM director of news and media relations Jacob Batte said, “We cannot comment on active student conduct investigation.” He attached the letter of interim suspension sent to Kappa Sigma.

On Oct. 5, Batte said that the suspension followed a series of events.

“Kappa Sigma’s interim suspension was prompted by a series of events, including some that predate the Sept. 18 incident,” Batte said. “We have to let the student conduct process run its course before sharing any further information.”

The Interfraternity Council would not comment on the assault.

“The Interfraternity Council has played no role in determining Kappa Sigma’s current status. Their current status is determined by the Office of Conflict Resolution & Student Conduct,” they said.