Kenzee Blount and Bradford Stewart were elected homecoming king and queen after an exciting runoff election. Students gathered outside the Lyceum Thursday night surrounding the candidates they were supporting to hear the results.

Blount, a senior general business major, campaigned on a platform that encouraged students to be authentically themselves. Blount is excited to continue spreading that positive message across campus and is honored to have been chosen.

“I’m feeling ecstatic right now. I’m just really glad that we’re able to run a fun, clean campaign and I’m glad that it ended up in a win, honestly,” said Blount. “Right now, I’m gonna go celebrate but moving forward, hopefully I can just continue to inspire people to just be authentically themselves and embrace who they are and everyone else around them throughout the rest of their time here at the university.”

Stweart is a senior integrated marketing communications major. Stewart said she is grateful to the people who supported her in her campaign overjoyed to have been elected homecoming queen.

“I’m honestly just in awe and so excited and so thankful for this amazing opportunity. I kind of feel like I’m dreaming,” she said. “The plan moving forward is to first and foremost thank everybody who has helped me get to this point. I couldn’t have done this without all of the people that have helped me get here — my family, my campaign managers, everyone.”

ASB Attorney General Grace Dragna said she is proud of the candidates who ran and pleased with the work the Associated Student Body did to drive student engagement in the elections.

“I’m really proud of all the candidates that ran. I think that the students were really engaged. We tried on our department’s end to have some really good voter turnout initiatives,” she said. “We raffled off textbook scholarships, we had some ‘I Voted’ stickers and had QR codes that kids could scan. I think that really helped the students get engaged in our elections. Congratulations to everyone who won — I’m really proud of them and all their hard work.”

All other homecoming court positions were decided in Tuesday’s election.

Madison Gordon, a senior public policy leadership major, was elected Miss Ole Miss. Ian Pigg, a senior of the same major, was elected Mr. Ole Miss.

Hailey Hagemann was elected senior maid, Mary Patton Murphy as junior maid, Laura Logan Flowers as sophomore maid and Mary Calloway Rogers as freshman maid.

The female campus favorites are Sally Adcock, Channing Bridges, Lindsey Nosef, Maggie Smith and Grace Walsh.

The male campus favorites are Caleb Bloodworth, Beau Broussard, Darian Dotson, Cameron Evans and Jacob Knight.

The 2021 Ole Miss homecoming court, which has now been completely decided, will be honored formally during the homecoming football game which is set to take place in Vaught-Hemingway stadium Oct. 9 against Arkansas.