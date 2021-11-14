The Ole Miss Rebels came out hot against Texas A&M, leading the Aggies 15-0 at the half. In the second half, Texas A&M was finally able to showcase their defensive prowess and offensive run game, storming back within two points, 15-13. With Rebels fans holding their breath in the fourth quarter, Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada threw two interceptions on consecutive drives, including a pick-six courtesy of AJ Finley. Highlighted by their defensive performance, the Rebels held on to outlast the Aggies 29-19.

The defensive performance of a lifetime?

After a season-long question of whether or not the Ole Miss defense could play a full 60 minutes, the Rebels finally answered. Coming into the matchup, Ole Miss struggled against the run game and Texas A&M proved they had one of the best running backs in the game in Isaiah Spiller. Spiller was averaging 97 yards per game and ran for five touchdowns prior to Saturday’s matchup. The Rebels answered Spiller, holding him to 41 yards over 15 carries, his second lowest performance of the season. The first half highlighted a dominant Ole Miss defense who continued their high level performance until the final whistle. After Texas A&M came within two, the Rebel defense got the stops they needed to revive Vaught-Hemingway and seal another win in the SEC West. With less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, junior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk intercepted a pass on the Aggie 18-yard line following his pass break-up the play prior. Cistrunk’s interception set Snoop Conner up for a 14-yard rushing touchdown to put the Rebels on top 22-13. That wasn’t enough to relax the Rebels who were hungry for more. On the following drive for Texas A&M, junior safety AJ Finley had his first pick-six as a Rebel to seal the win. It was a refreshing change to have the defense put up a stellar performance, carrying the team to the 29-19 victory.

The boys are back

Much to the excitement (and possible surprise) of Rebel fans everywhere, starting lineups featured both Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond. Both receivers have been nursing different injuries, while not too serious they were still limited in the last few games. Sanders and Drummond each had huge plays in the first offensive drive of the game to march the Rebels down the field. Sanders’ first touch of the night was a 24-yard reception to the Texas A&M 38-yard line, setting up a subsequent 17-yard catch for Drummond to set Ole Miss up for their first points of the night. While Drummond and Sanders might not have had career games back in the starting lineup as they’re still regaining strength, their return to the field ignited a roar in the crowd that was sure to get the energy flowing in Vaught-Hemingway.

While Ole Miss’s 408-yard first half was met with a 96-yard performance in the second, the defense proved they can hold their own against a hot Texas A&M offense, holding them to 378 total yards on offense and keeping Calzada’s completion under 60%.