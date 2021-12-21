Ole Miss women’s basketball extends their winning streak to nine after defending the home court against Samford 73-48. The Rebels are playing some of the best basketball in the Yolett-Mcphee Mccuin era.

They have kept eight opponents under 50 points, marking a program high. The Rebels want to be known for their defense, and they showed plenty in this matchup.

Ole Miss controlled the glass throughout the entire game, out rebounding Samford 46-27. Senior center Shakira Austin and sophomore forward Madison Scott led the team in rebounds with eight and nine each. The Rebels defense came away with 17 steals and scored 22 points off of forced turnovers.

The defense ultimately proved an extra edge against Samford with an ongoing battle of runs throughout the game.

Shakira Austin and two other Rebel players scored in the double digits. Austin led the team with 20 points, shooting 6-for-11 from the field goal, and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore transfer Destiny Salary jump started the Rebels’ offense with an additional spark. She had 12 points, only missing once from the field goal range and shooting 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Senior center Andeija Puckett posted 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field goal and getting three rebounds.

From the second quarter, the Rebels offense proved too much to handle with most of their points coming from close range. The Rebels used their dominant size and frame to their advantage and it paid off.

The Rebels are now 10-1 — one of the best starts in program history — and will go on the road to play in the West Palm Invitational against two ranked opponents, the Texas Tech Raiders and No.16 ranked South Florida Bulls.

The Lady Rebels play the Raiders on Dec. 20 at 12:15 p.m. and the Bulls Dec. 21 at 12:15 p.m.