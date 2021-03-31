One case of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom COVID-19 strain and one case of B.1.427 California COVID-19 strain were reported on Friday in Lafayette County, according to a tweet from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“Like other previously identified COVID-19 variant strains of concern, these strains have shown increased transmissibility, potential evidence of reduced protection from vaccines and resistance to one or more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 infection,” the tweet said.

As of March 30, Lafayette County has reported a total of 5928 positive cases since March 2020. The total number of deaths in the county as of March 30 is 115.

It has been almost one month since Executive Order No. 1525 was removed by Gov. Tate Reeves. According to the CDC website, the state ranks number 10 in incidence reports per 100,000 people.

“MS is doing great at present! Vaccination is our key to success (and thriving businesses and sports and church and dances, etc…) – so please – get your shot today!” Thomas Dobbs, a state health officer tweeted on Tuesday.

According to a ranking of high incidence of all of the counties in Mississippi, Lafayette County is ranked number 17. Over the period of March 9-22, the county reported 106 new cases, which equated to an overall two percent increase.

The MSDH also released an updated “Safer Faith-Based Gatherings and Worship Services” guideline sheet on Monday for those who wish to worship within the coming weeks. Some guidelines include the encouragement of social distancing, wearing masks and those over the age of 16 being fully vaccinated by the time they attend the service. Full vaccination is also highly encouraged for those over the age of 65.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services,” the guidelines said.