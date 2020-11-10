Ole Miss soccer scored a pair of late goals to overcome a deficit from the No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores and gain a 2-1 win for the record on Saturday.

With an early goal from Vanderbilt in the first half, the Rebels responded in the second by punching the first-career goal for freshman Ramsey Davis in the back of the net at the 86th minute. Freshman Lucy Green crossed the ball into the 18-yard box where Commodore goalkeeper Sarah Fuller deflected the ball out where Davis was placed in the perfect position to make the rebound shot.

Senior Channing Foster bagged the win in overtime play, three minutes after the whistle blew. Once again, UM goalkeeper Ashley Orkus and midfielder Molly Martin set-up the goal after Orkus’ free-kick bounced off of Martin’s head, falling in place for Foster’s touch and game-winning shot into the left side of the net.

Orkus garnered nine saves in total with six in the second half alone. Her pivotal saves kept the Rebels in the game while Vanderbilt made 10 shots on goal compared to six from Ole Miss.

Despite the 14-13 total shots advantage for Vanderbilt, the Rebels capitalized on moments and shots that ultimately gave them this much-needed positive momentum going forward into next week’s tournament.

For the second time this season, the Rebels dug their way back for a win, gaining three points in SEC standings just before the 2020 SEC Tournament next weekend in Orange Beach, Ala. While there are no announced opponents for next week, the Rebels will have a bye period before the first SEC Tournament match on Sunday, Nov. 15.