Actual lemons may be sour, but Lemon’s, the Memphis-based band, made a sweet impression with its Oxford debut at Proud Larry’s.

The indie rock band consists of Susie Hydrick, Luke Braswell, Aidan Stanford, Jackson Williams and Hooper Mattis. Walker Higgins joined Lemon’s as its resident trumpet player for the night.

In addition to being its Oxford debut, this show was also Lemon’s first out of Memphis performance. Stanford, the band’s bassist and an Ole Miss student expressed excitement for the change in setting.

“I’m really excited because I don’t have to drive to gigs anymore,” Stanford joked. “Having a new crowd is nice, and it’s easy to have my friends from Oxford come and sing and dance.”

Lemon’s put on a solid show which was a mix of original songs and covers.

The main thing that stood out was Lemon’s musicianship. Hydrick, Braswell and Stanford were a powerful guitar-bass trio. Good guitar is something I look for in every band I see, and Lemon’s did not disappoint.

Although every member presented excellent musicianship in their typical role, some of my favorite moments of the night came from instrument and lead vocalist switches.

Williams, the band’s drummer, pleasantly surprised me when he took the lead on an excellent rendition of an Arctic Monkeys song. Mattis, usually on the keys, picked up a guitar and gave a performance of “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” that made me think I was watching Briston Maroney.

I’d like to see more of Mattis’ vocals incorporated into the set in future Lemon’s shows.

The guests accompanying Lemon’s presented the same musicianship as the band’s core members. Higgins horn playing was a personal favorite of mine, and I would recommend that Lemon’s bring him back for more performances.

Ben Spiegelman, also from Memphis, was the opening act for Lemon’s. Spiegelman was an excellent choice for an opener. He got the crowd moving, was great on guitar and set the tone for the rest of the night.

Although I’ve only talked about cover performances so far, my favorite songs of the night were actually Lemon’s originals.

Hydrick, vocalist and guitarist for the band, said that one of the band’s main influences is The Backseat Lovers. This influence is evident in the song “Call A Friend” when Braswell, also a vocalist and guitarist, takes the lead.

Hydrick was one of the highlights of the show. She reminds me of the late ’90s and early 2000s era of lead female singers, so when I asked Hydrick about her influences, it didn’t surprise me that she cited bands like Paramore.

“Call A Friend” is Lemon’s most popular song, but I preferred “Unaware,” where Hydrick takes the lead. If you’re a fan of Soccer Mommy’s early music, I would give this song a listen.

Although I enjoyed Lemon’s music, the sound mixing for this show could have been better. At specific points throughout the show, the vocalists were straining to be heard over the music, which took away from the overall experience. I also think that there were moments where the band could have done a better job of engaging with the audience.

These problems were probably due to this being Lemon’s first time out of Memphis and in a new venue. As they do more out-of-town shows and shows in Oxford, I expect that these problems will go away.

I am looking forward to the day that Lemon’s comes back. If you’re looking for a good dose of indie rock and a great concert environment, I would definitely recommend seeing them live the next time they come to Oxford.