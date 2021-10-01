In preparation for the Ole Miss game against Alabama this Saturday, Assistant Sports Editor Ruby Draayer sat down with Ashlee Woods, Sports Editor at the Crimson White. Check out what Ashlee has to say.

Q: Alabama is notorious for reloading after every season with new players who were just as capable as the last group. With that being said, do you think there are any major position gaps for this year’s team?

A: The offensive line is probably the team’s biggest weakness. However, it is not necessarily because of talent, but of experience and leadership. Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown were key pieces on the line for most of their time in Tuscaloosa. Despite losing some talented leaders, the offensive line has done a decent job at protecting Bryce Young.

Q: So far, what has impressed you the most about the Rebels this season? What has underwhelmed you?

A: I’ve been impressed with the consistency on offense. The game against Tulane was the ninth under Lane Kiffin that the offense has gone over 500 yards. I think any offense that can do that has shown that they are able to execute plays at a high level. I’ve also been impressed with Matt Corral’s poise in and outside the pocket. It seems like nothing really fazes him, which will be vital going into this weekend.

I think the defense’s physicality has not been discussed enough. So far, the Rebels have nine sacks for a loss of 23 yards and 23 tackles for a loss. AJ Finley, Sam Williams and Chance Campbell have dominated so far. They know how to exploit the holes in the offensive line to get to the quarterback. I think their commanding presence on the field has helped others really play at a high, physical level.

Q: What excites you about the matchup between Bryce Young and Matt Corral?

A: I think I’m excited to see how each player handles the pressure of this matchup. Does Young take everything he learned against Florida and internalize it during this game? Can Corral handle the energetic crowd at Bryant-Denny? Both players have been credited for showing remarkable poise during the season, so I’m interested to see if that will continue on Saturday.

Q: The Ole Miss defense has made significant strides so far this year, after being the worst in the SEC in overall defense last season. However, this will be the SEC opener for the Rebels this season. How will the Tide be able to use that to their advantage?

A: As I stated earlier, I have been impressed with the defense this season. Despite only playing against non-conference opponents, they have set a standard of playing physical defense for 60 minutes. Ole Miss is also playing their first SEC matchup off of their bye as well. I think Alabama can take advantage of a slow start from Ole Miss. Alabama has already played in a somewhat hostile environment in Florida. This time, the crowd will be on their [Alabama’s] side.

Q: If Ole Miss cannot get the crowd out of the game, it could be a long night for the Rebels. In what ways do you think that the Alabama defense will be able to rattle Matt Corral?

A: Corral is at his deadliest on the move. The Crimson Tide has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season. If they can limit the chunk plays Corral can make with his legs, Alabama will be able to rattle Corral. I also think if Alabama can slow down the tempo of the offense by playing tight coverage, that can allow the front seven to disrupt the passing game and sack Corral.

Q: What are the keys to the game for each team?

A: For Ole Miss, it’s imperative to not get off to a slow start. Although Alabama dropped intensity in the second quarter on Gainesville, we all saw how Alabama can take advantage of slow starts to build a pretty sizable lead. Ole Miss needs to keep this game within reach. They have the talent to get into the shootout or make a comeback. If this game gets too far away from the Rebels, it will spell trouble.

For Alabama, it really starts in the trenches. The offensive line must keep Williams, Campbell and Finley out of the backfield. The offensive line also must create holes for the running backs to establish the run game. That will take some pressure off of Young as well.

The defensive line must get to Corral. So far, the defense has sacked the quarterback 10 times. If Alabama can win both battles in the trenches, the path to victory becomes a lot easier for the Crimson Tide.

Q: What are you most looking forward to in the much anticipated Saban v. Kiffin coaching matchup?

A: There’s a lot of respect between these two coaches. I’m looking forward to seeing how that respect relays over to the game plan for Saturday. Both teams and coaches have acknowledged the talent on each team, how do they plan for that? Does Alabama press the Ole Miss receivers? Does Ole Miss load the box to eliminate the run? I’m essentially looking to see if each coach and their coordinators give the other team too much respect.