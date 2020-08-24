To the Editor,

It’s been a long, hot summer unlike any we’ve ever known. The slightest whiff of fall in the early mornings takes many spirits almost immediately to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. To be clear, we all want football.

However, the University of Mississippi should immediately reconsider and abandon use of the #WeWantToPlay hashtag and associated content on social media. Public health decisions should not be subject to politically-tinged pressure campaigns. Moreover, the University of Mississippi should not use its official social media properties to engage in them.

Martin W. Bartlett, B.A., class of 2005

El Paso, Texas