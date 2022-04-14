Dear Editor,

In November of 2016, Rankin County Judge John S. Grant III denied a lesbian woman custody of her children in a divorce. The front page of a newspaper bearing this story hangs in a classroom in the basement of Farley Hall, likely hung in the tradition of displaying shocking headlines.

Although this case was years ago, the headline reminding LGBTQ+ Mississippians that the law sees us as lesser remains burnt in the back of the minds of the queer students who read it.

This, of course, is not a surprise to those of us who remember the passage of Mississippi’s HB 1523. We know anyone can be fired for being gay, seeming gay or even just based on rumors — as long as employers claim that their religion has a sincerely held belief that justifies firing queer employees.

Despite the odd claims that queer people are invading the South, many of us were born below the Mason-Dixon line, and many of our families have lived here for generations.

There are many Mississippians — and Southerners in general — who are genuinely and physically afraid to be themselves here. There are countless closeted gay men we have known in Mississippi. The culture here is being forced to be homogenous and traditionalist, which has driven many of us away from who we are. As impressionable freshmen, many of us traded our identities for social acceptance. We traded our personalities for peace.

At Missy, we want to create a community at the University of Mississippi where queer youth no longer have to hide their sexualities to feel physically safe, where students don’t feel the need to adjust their entire wardrobe to avoid exclusion and where dissent is welcomed. We want to teach Mississippians that it is honorable to speak out against wrongdoings, that it is brave to stand up for yourself and that it is impressive to maintain your personality and interests under social pressure.

For the same reason other marginalized writers and creators paved the way for the advancement of their communities, LGBTQ+ creators must do the same. Hate speech and misinformation must be countered with understanding and education.

So write things that make you laugh, that make you cry, that make you proud. Send us photos that make you smile, that spark joy or fear. Send us art that shows emotions. Help us show the rest of Mississippi, and the South, that they aren’t alone. Show them that this state is not what the national media sometimes pretends it is. We live in one of the most diverse states in the nation; it is time to remind ourselves of that.

With Hope for the Future,

Missy: LGBTQ+ Literary Magazine

Grace Marion, Managing Editor, senior journalism major

Breyton Moran, Outreach Editor, senior integrated marketing communications major

Trey Herbert, Submissions Editor, junior theater major

Shayla Drzycimski, Associate Editor, sophomore English major

Addison Ward, Web Editor, freshman English major