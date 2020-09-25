Dear Editor,

In the opinion piece published last Thursday, Sept. 17, with the title “Social isolation because of COVID-19 is hurting young people,” the author seemingly fails to realize that wearing masks and practicing social distancing, while protecting the wearer, primarily prevents the wearer from spreading the disease. Fortunately, young and healthy students may suffer less catastrophic results if they contract the disease; however, they can still spread the disease to their parents, grandparents or any person with other pre-existing conditions may not be as fortunate.

The author then complains less about the sub-optimal schooling that young people may be receiving than about these safeguards putting a crimp in the author’s social life. I think that one could live with forgoing the pleasures of rush events, tailgating and other parties in an effort to prevent the death of teachers, parents, grandparents and anyone who is more vulnerable to the effects of this or any other disease.

David Sander is a research scientist at the University of Mississippi.