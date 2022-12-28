After a historically good 2021-22 season, Ole Miss heard its name called a lot on draft weekend as six players were selected to perform at the next level. For Ole Miss, that number ties the most taken in a class over the past 50 years. The Rebels tied for the seventh-most players from any college and matched the amount selected from perennial powerhouse Ohio State.

Sam Williams, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys (Round 2, Pick 56)

Despite off the field issues, Williams had a very impressive career at Ole Miss. Williams never totaled less than eight sacks in each of his three years in Oxford and set the single season record in 2021 by registering an impressive 12.5 sacks. Though Williams was drafted into a loaded EDGE room, he has shown out in his limited snaps by recording three sacks and being consistently disruptive. Though players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are getting a lot of attention, Williams has quietly been one of the best rookie pass rushers on a per-snap basis.

Matt Corral, QB, Carolina Panthers (Round 3, Pick 94)

Despite having an incredible career for the Ole Miss Rebels, Corral fell into the third round of the draft. Unfortunately, Corral suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason and has not played thus far, though given the recent performances of Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold, Corral certainly would have seen the field. Next season, Corral could very well be in line to take the reins in Carolina, though spending a first-round selection on a quarterback could put Corral on the trade block before he ever takes a snap in Charlotte.

Snoop Conner, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Round 5, Pick 154)

Conner was the first of four late-round selections and has been slowly working his way onto the field. Conner started the season as RB4 on the depth chart, but after James Robinson was traded and Travis Etienne exited the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Conner saw the field. Conner got three carries for 11 yards in a comeback upset victory, marking his first contribution to the team. Conner is now listed on the team’s depth chart as being RB2 behind Travis Etienne and ahead of JaMycal Hasty, though Hasty does see snaps on third downs when Etienne checks out.

Chance Campbell, LB, Tennessee Titans (Round 6, Pick 219)

Campbell was placed on injured reserve just before the season began and has not played in the regular season, but Campbell recorded eight tackles across three preseason games.

Mark Robinson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Round 7, Pick 225)

Though Robinson is on the Steelers’ active roster, he has yet to record a stat. He played his first and only five snaps of the season on special teams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Steelers have a linebacker go down with injury, expect Robinson to be a regular in the starting lineup.

Deane Leonard, DB, Los Angeles Chargers (Round 7, Pick 236)

Leonard has been consistently active for the Chargers this year, appearing in all 11 games this season as a special teamer. Though he has yet to register a snap on defense, Leonard has made three tackles and is a core part of the Chargers punt and kick coverage units.